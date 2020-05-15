EDDIE Hearn confirms Anthony Joshua will not fight Ty- son Fury this year but insists he is ready to sign a two-fight deal for 2021 right now.
With the British pair holding every major belt in the heavyweight division, Hearn had previously stated the highly-anticipated undisputed showdown may have been pushed closer due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, with sporting events beginning to restart around the globe, while former WBC champion Deontay Wilder is refusing to step away from a contracted trilogy fight with Fury, the bout will have to wait.
While Fury completes his contractual obligation, Joshua will face mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev, Hearn insisting it is then time for the English duo to meet.
“It would probably be a two-fight deal,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “Any deal between Fury and AJ, you run it twice.
“It is not a condition of the deal but it was in their deal with Deontay Wilder, and it is the biggest fight in boxing, so it is likely you will see that twice.”
