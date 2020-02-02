Muhammad Ali’s daughters, Maryum and Hana, said that British boxing champ Anthony Joshua reminds them of their dad. In his Hall of Fame career, Ali has been widely considered as the “greatest of all time.” To this day, noboy has ever emulated his ring tactics and efficiency. However, Ali’s own flesh and blood recently revealed that among all the heavyweight champs, Joshua is the closest thing to the GOAT.

In an exclusive interview with Boxing News and Views, Maryum and Hana Ali enthusiastically talked about their late father and his stellar boxing career.

Still pumped up after hitting the punching bags, Maryum and Hana first revealed that aside from boxing, they also enjoy watching MMA. “Literally we just got off the punching bag — we’re literally pumped!,” Hana said.

“I watch MMA because my husband is an MMA fighter. I watch some boxing too!,” Hana continued.

When asked about who among the new breed of top heavyweights deserves to be compared to Ali, both of the Ali sisters agreed that Joshua is the only heavyweight that reminds them of their late father.