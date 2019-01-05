World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is taking in the final part of his holidays at the moment as his team work behind the scenes to secure his next opponent.

As things stand there is no one confirmed for the scheduled April 13th Wembley stadium date just yet.

AJ won’t be too worried mind you.

He knows whoever it is against it will likely sell at least 80,000 tickets such is his star power.

That said, until he fights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder many fans will continue to debate who really is the number one heavyweight in the world.

In the meantime, he’s bumped into fellow sports star Cristiano Ronaldo and posted the following on his Instagram account:

At the moment the most likely opponent for Joshua looks to be Dillian Whyte for April 13th with Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury most likely to rematch next up.

A lot will be telling about what happens in the next week to ten days as Joshua will need to make an announcement very soon if he’s to fight on April 13th given the time needed to train and promote an event of that size.