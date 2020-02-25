Nigeria–born British boxer, Anthony Joshua’s undisputed world title fight against Tyson Fury “will happen”, said promoter Eddie Hearn, who added that he will do “everything it takes” to agree a deal.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said underdog status would be ‘perfect’ for Anthony Joshua in a potential heavyweight title unification fight against Tyson Fury

Britain’s heavyweight rivals hold all the world titles as Fury claimed the WBC belt with a stunning stoppage win over Deontay Wilder, in Las Vegas, at the weekend, while Joshua regained his WBA ‘super’, IBF and WBO straps in a rematch victory over Andy Ruiz Jr, in December.

Hearn revealed how he spoke to Joshua on Sunday, about fighting Fury next, despite ongoing talks for an IBF mandatory title defence against Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the Matchroom boxing boss has promised to thrash out terms for a blockbuster British battle.

Hearn told Sky Sports News: “He’s promoted by Bob Arum predominantly. Frank Warren is also involved, MTK are his management company. I’ve spoken to Top Rank and I’ve spoken to MTK straight after the fight.

“I promise you this fight will happen. If we have to fight (Kubrat) Pulev, we’ve got to beat Pulev, and if he has to fight Wilder, he’s got to beat Wilder again. Both of those things will happen. Fury will beat Wilder again and Joshua will knock Pulev clean out, despite Bob Arum telling us very differently.