Anthony Joshua has urged Tyson Fury to “come and fight me” and said staging a unification bout between the pair as their next contest would be “amazing”.

Joshua, 30, holds three of the four world heavyweight titles, with fellow Briton Fury in possession of the other.

No fighter has ever held all four at heavyweight but both men have contracts in place to face other opponents next.

“Logically, to prove yourself as number one, I have to fight Tyson Fury. He has to fight Anthony Joshua,” said Joshua.

“If you really want to say you’re number one, come fight me. Let’s get it on. I’ve got the rest of the belts so it only makes sense,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

“I’m the unified heavyweight champion of the world, he’s the WBC champion. What will it prove, me and him fighting? There will be one dominant figure in the heavyweight division that will have all of the belts and become undisputed.”

Joshua is due to defend his IBF, WBA and WBO world titles against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev next but their proposed 20 June contest was postponed.

Fury – who won the WBC title from Deontay Wilder in February – was set to face the American again in July, but as a result of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, organisers are now pointing to October as the earliest time the fight can take place.