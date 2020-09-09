Anthony Joshua has urged Tyson Fury to retire soon – but not before he can face him.

The Brit heavyweight star has risked ridicule by claiming the Gypsy King wouldn’t be the best win on his record.

But the WBA, IBF and WBO champion is keen on a clash next year with the WBC title holder and then wants to settle his feud with Deontay Wilder.

Fury, 32, has been a pro since 2008 after he boxed all the way through his teenage years as an amateur.

While Joshua, 30, didn’t pick up a pair of gloves until he was 18 before turning pro in 2013 after he won Olympic gold at London 2012.

“Fury has been professional much longer than me. He should be looking to retire soon,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

“If he wants to cement his legacy, I’m here and ready. I’ve built myself into this position.

“I came up quick. That shows I’m ready. These boys turned professional in 2008 and it took [Fury seven years] to fight for the heavyweight championship of the world.

“He’s on a completely different journey. I want to steam through.”

Fury first became world champion when he dethroned Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 to become king of the division by claiming the WBA, IBF and WBO crowns.

But the belts got split up when Fury was initially stripped of the IBF title before he gave the other two up amid his battle with depression and a UK Anti-Doping case.

While Joshua became IBF champion in 2016 before going on to unify the WBA and WBO belts.

“I haven’t got fear of Fury – whether he’s got a better chin than me, a better jab than me, whether he’s all of this stuff that people say,” he said.

“So be it. Let me go in there and prove myself. Show you who I am and what I can do.”