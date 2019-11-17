SKY Sports Box Office has left fans furious after charging a record £25 to watch Anthony Joshua’s rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr.

Former heavyweight king Joshua, 30, is looking to reclaim his WBA, WBO and IBF titles after his shock defeat in New York six months ago.

Fight fans forked out the usual £19.95 pay-per-view fee to watch that bout.

But the price of the mouthwatering rematch on December 7 has surged to £24.95 – some £15 more than the cost of watching KSI’s win over Logan Paul earlier this month.

At least it won’t be too late a night, with the ring walks confirmed for a 10pm start time in the UK – 1am in Saudi Arabia.

But still fans are furious at having to pay the inflated fee.

One fumed: “Ruiz vs AJ II £24.95 scandalous. Not getting a penny from me even if I could afford it I wouldn’t pay it out of principle.

“I remember watching Lewis and Tyson £14.95 since then the price PPV has rocketed week in week out. No wonder people illegally stream.”

Another wrote: “For £24.95 I was expecting a visa and a flight.”

A fellow user said: “Hearn and Sky are robbing b******s.

“AJ – who I am a supporter of – got well battered so why rip customers off with a £5 increase. F*** you Hearn and Sky Sports box office.”