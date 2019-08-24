Former British Commonwealth and WBO Light Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Peter Oboh, has counselled Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz over the rematch that is guaranteed to remain a boxing history for life.
Andy Ruiz Jr’s trainer Manny Robles has revealed frustrations over a delay in the start of camp for their rematch withAnthony Joshua.
After knocking out Britain’s unified heavy weight champion and taking his titles in June, the Mexican-American must now defend against him again later this year in Saudi Arabia.
Speaking against this backdrop, Oboh who dropped boxing gloves for the Bible, believes the distraction that led to Joshua losing to Ruiz in their first encounter is beginning to re-surface its ugly head again.
“Joshua should not be distracted, whether Ruiz fights him or notbecausebeforehelost to Ruiz in their last match, similar thing transpired which led to Ruiz being the preferred opponent.
It is believed that such situation which played itself out, is manifesting again.
“The issue of who should fight Joshua at that time affected his concentration in his fight preparation which later spelled doom for him. This time, I advice Joshua should be wiser, believe that his fight against Ruiz has been concluded and make up his mind that it is Ruiz he is fighting and nobody else.
Let his concentration be so deep.
Joshua should prepare himself very well and be ready at all times as if the fight will happen any time soon and be 100 per cent focused. Again i admonish Joshua to handle the latest feud
between him and Lenox Lewis with high wisdom and stay away from arguments with him or any one for that matter.
“He should know that as a champion there will be criticisms when people rate you very high and expect more from you; and as a professional, he should learn to use that as a climbing lad- der to achieve his goals and greatness. Eddie Hearns should be generous with money and pay Andy Ruiz good money.
Joshua should understand as well that Leno Lewis has also been through what he is going through now. May be he is not advising Joshua as a father, which he should be doing.
But in sport, showbiz and politics, you can not afford to have permanent enemies or friends.
“With Ruiz, I suggest he should not throw away this opportunity by being afraid that he might be robbed.
“If the so called boxing mafia really intend to rob him, they can do it even in his country , it will only take some phone calls and huge cash transfer.
