Speaking against this backdrop, Oboh who dropped boxing gloves for the Bible, believes the distraction that led to Joshua losing to Ruiz in their first encounter is beginning to re-surface its ugly head again.

“Joshua should not be distracted, whether Ruiz fights him or notbecausebeforehelost to Ruiz in their last match, similar thing transpired which led to Ruiz being the preferred opponent.

It is believed that such situation which played itself out, is manifesting again.

“The issue of who should fight Joshua at that time affected his concentration in his fight preparation which later spelled doom for him. This time, I advice Joshua should be wiser, believe that his fight against Ruiz has been concluded and make up his mind that it is Ruiz he is fighting and nobody else.

Let his concentration be so deep.

Joshua should prepare himself very well and be ready at all times as if the fight will happen any time soon and be 100 per cent focused. Again i admonish Joshua to handle the latest feud