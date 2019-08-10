Ex- British and Commonwealth Light Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Peter Oboh, has advised former Heavyweight Boxing champion, Anthony Joshua to be bullish in ring when he engages reigning World Heavyweight champion, Andy Ruiz in their rematch.

In June, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Joshua was dropped four times by Ruiz, before the contest was stopped in the seventh round. Ruiz captured the WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA world heavyweight titles. A few days later Joshua would exercise an immediate rematch clause.

The rematch is likely to take place on December 7 or December 14. Initially it appeared that it was going to land at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, but now it seems that Saudi Arabia has offered up a lot of money to host the event.

Former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion had also commented on the issue advising Joshua to train in the mountain, if he his desirous of winning the rematch.

Even WBC heavyweight champion, Dental Wilder said he strongly believed that Ruiz would beat Joshua in the rematch in quicker time than the last time.

Speaking against this backdrop, Oboh who held sway during his boxing days in the 90s, said Joshua will have to fight like a tug, if he really wants to re-take his titles.

“For Joshua to prevail against his conqueror, he needs a 100 percent focus plan. That is his major virtue for any chance of victory . Like the old saying goes, “once beaten, twice shy”. Joshua can not afford to be beaten again in this rematch.

“There is something about British and American fighters.

Majority of American boxers that became great champions came from the ghetto and were once street fighters as teenagers.

“While fighting is part of their life style, some of them started fighting or should I say became aggressive right from sucking their mothers’ breasts. European fighters whom Joshua is one of them mostly are gentlemen who see legal fighting as a career and not a lifestyle and also believe that there is time for everything . out of the ring they are complete gentlemen while in the ring they are wildcats but the American fighters out of the ring are wild cats and inside the ring are Lions.

My submission is that Joshua should be like a Lion in the ring so as to beat Ruiz.

I believe Joshua can overcome Ruiz if he is well prepared. He must not bring the European gentleman’s spirit into the ring if he truly wants to excel.”