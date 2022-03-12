Anthony Joshua is prepared to fight heavyweights Deontay Wilder or Joe Joyce in an “interim bout” with unified champion Oleksandr Usyk currently in Ukraine.
Usyk, 35, is in his native country helping the war effort against Russia and is unlikely to fight Joshua in their rematch this summer.
Promoter Eddie Hearn explained the situation on the 5 Live Boxing podcast, saying: “If we can’t fight him in May or early June, we would like an interim fight before we go into the Usyk fight.
“AJ’s idea of an interim bout is very different to mine. An interim bout, while you’re waiting, should be a nice little stroll in the park.
“He’s messaging me saying:
‘What about Wilder? What about Otto Wallin? What about Luis Ortiz? What about Joe Joyce?’
“But this is AJ all over. He’s like acagedlion.”
Usyk has been a visible figure for Ukraine alongside fellow boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko and former world champions Vitali Klitschko and Wladimir Klitschko.
Joshua, 32, has not fought since September when he lost his WBA (Super), IBF and WBO world titles to Usyk and Hearn said that although there were several options, his fighter was not interested in an “easy” fight.
“The most important thing is he rematches Oleksandr Usyk. He’s turned down a lot of money not to and he’s not about to let that opportunity go,” added Hearn.
