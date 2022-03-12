Anthony Joshua is prepared to fight heavyweights Deontay Wilder or Joe Joyce in an “interim bout” with unified champion Oleksandr Usyk currently in Ukraine.

Usyk, 35, is in his native country helping the war effort against Russia and is unlikely to fight Joshua in their rematch this summer.

Promoter Eddie Hearn explained the situation on the 5 Live Boxing podcast, saying: “If we can’t fight him in May or early June, we would like an interim fight before we go into the Usyk fight.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

“AJ’s idea of an interim bout is very different to mine. An interim bout, while you’re waiting, should be a nice little stroll in the park.

“He’s messaging me saying: