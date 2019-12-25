Canelo Alvarez, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder all received Ring Magazine awards to round off the year.

The Mexican star was crowned ‘Fighter of the Year’ by the iconic boxing magazine, while his trainer Eddy Reynoso picked up ‘Trainer of the Year’.

Joshua was adjudged to have shared the ‘Round of the Year’ with Ruiz Jr for round three of their first bout.

Their rematch was given ‘Event of the Year’.

Wilder, of course, won ‘Knockout of the Year’, though the result surprised some as it was his KO of Luis Ortiz which earned him the accolade, rather than Dominic Breazeale.

‘Fight of the Year’ went to Naoya Inoue’s unanimous decision win over Nonito Donaire, while Andy Ruiz Jr won ‘Upset of the Year’ for his initial triumph.