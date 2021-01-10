British boxer Tommy Fury has labelled Anthony Joshua as a “master salesman” and belives the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO world heavyweight champion will be his older brother Tyson Fury’s easiest fight.

Joshua and Fury – the WBC world champion – are expected to put all of their belts on the line when they face each other later this year in one of the most highly anticipated heavyweight fights in a long time.

According to the younger Fury, the fight will be an easy one for Tyson.

“It’s definitely going to be a good fight but I’ve always said, from day one, it will be his easiest fight and I have no doubt about that,” the 21-year-old was quoted by the Daily Mail.

“Joshua is tailor-made for Tyson, what a great build-up it’s going to be and what a great fight,” said Fury, adding that Joshua would be an easier opponent than Deontay Wilder.

“Yes, by a mile. Wilder would have knocked out Joshua within two or three rounds,” he added.