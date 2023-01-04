It has been a tough last few years for Anthony Joshua, and Eddie Hearn has put together a plan to rebuild the former heavyweight world champion’s career.

Joshua has not won a fight since he knocked out Kubrat Pulev in 2020, having suffered back to back losses against Oleksandr Usyk.

The former two-time heavyweight champion is also without a permanent trainer.

He split with long-time coach Rob McCracken after his first loss against Usyk and then he hired Robert Garcia as a replacement, but after his second loss against the Ukrainian it seems Joshua will be looking elsewhere once again.

Joshua has been travelling around the USA looking for a new trainer to work with and he has been spending time at Derrick James’ gym, who trains Jermell Charlo and Errol Spence Jr, but as of yet nothing has been confirmed.

With that being said, he will need to decide quickly, as promoter Hearn has put together a masterplan to take Joshua back to the top of the heavyweight division in 2023.

“The plan now is to rebuild him to become a three-time heavyweight world champion,” Hearn said on the DAZN boxing show.

“It’s all very well being brave, listening to Twitter, going out and fighting Deontay Wilder [next]. But there has to be a plan, a smart plan.”