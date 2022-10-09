Heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk is considering dropping down to his former cruiserweight division in pursuit of more belts.

Usyk, 35, stepped up from his traditional weight class in his two bouts with Anthony Joshua, defeating the Brit on both occasions to claim the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles.

With a unification bout against Tyson Fury uncertain anytime soon owing to disagreements over scheduling, Usyk has mooted the possibility of him dropping down in weight again.

Speaking to Parimatch, Usyk said that the difficulty in being a heavyweight was the amount he had to eat, not the ‘giants’ he had to come up against in the ring.