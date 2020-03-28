Eddie Hearn has vowed to reward NHS staff fighting the coronavirus pandemic with free tickets to all his promotion’s major boxing shows over the next 12 months.

Matchroom Boxing will donate 200 tickets per show, which is set to include Anthony Joshua’s next world heavyweight title defence against Kubrat Pulev, and Dereck Chisora’s clash with Oleksandr Usyk.

It is possible that those bouts will be delayed due to the pandemic, however.

Hearn said: “We’ve been thinking about how we can say thank you to the incredible NHS workers that have selflessly helped everybody through this Covid-19 crisis.

“They’ve been absolutely amazing and from our side at Matchroom Boxing we are announcing a new scheme for when we get back to our live shows, where we will be giving away 200 tickets to NHS workers for every Saturday Fight Night and PPV show around the country from hopefully this summer forward.

“We can’t thank you enough for all of your support. NHS workers, you have been absolutely incredible, and you are the pride of our country.

“Stay well everyone, stay safe, stay at home and we’ll get through this soon.”