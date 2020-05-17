Heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn is planning to organise fights in his own back garden when professional boxing returns in July from the Covid-19 lockdown.

Hearn’s mansion home and headquarters to the north of London has extensive grounds and he wants to organise fight nights on four consecutive weekends behind closed doors.

“It is a huge mission. We are going to turn our headquarters here into an outdoor venue for live boxing, with a full canopy in the middle of the garden and the ring