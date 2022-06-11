Eddie Hearn has confirmed anthony joshua and oleksandr Usyk have agreed terms to rematch – set for August 20 in Saudi Arabia.

The pair have been in talks for a sequel ever since AJ was beaten by the Ukrainian pound-for-pound star in September.

But promoter Hearn revealed contracts have now been put in place with a fight confirmation definitely coming next week.

He told SunSport: “Thankfully I don’t have to say a “couple of weeks anymore”.

“I can say “next week 100 per cent you’ll get an announcement about that fight.

“The paperwork is now taken care in full and we’re obviously get the press conference out of the way today, we’ve got a show in Mexico tonight.”

Hearn, who announces Derek Chisora’s rematch with Kubrat Pulev today, was faced with several mega-money site deals for AJ and Usyk.

Joshua was dethroned by Usyk at Spurs’ stadium and the football ground, along with US venues, were in play to host the second fight.

But Saudi backers – who brought Joshua over to the Middle East in 2019 – appear to have won the race once more.

