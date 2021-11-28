From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Vice Chancellor of the JS Tarka University, Makurdi (JOSTUM), Prof. Richard Kimbir has disclosed that two more varieties of cowpeas known as FUAMpea have been developed by researchers at the University.

Kimbir who disclosed this on Sunday during a press briefing held at the University to mark his fourth year in office said already, the varieties have been verified by the technical committee of the National Center for Genetic Resources and Biotechnology.

The Vice Chancellor who noted that the institution recently hosted a farmers day to showcase farming techniques said his administration plans to sustain it make it a basis for further extension activities.

“Training of farmers will soon commence. The university’s Research and Commercial farms intensified farming activities. Two thousand stands of good breed oil palm were planted this year. The commercial crop farm has good quantity of palm oil for sale to the public.”

On Infrastructure, the VC said more new roads including the ongoing dualization of the stretch of road from the main gate to the University Clinic are being added to the network of roads being rehabilitated or constructed by his administration.

He however appealed to the state government to rehabilitate the only access road to the university from the SRS Junction through the University to Gbajimba in Guma Local government area.

“We need a befitting access road into the university to be able to monitor who goes in and out of our campus. What we have is a thorough fare (a state road passing through the University to a local government headquarters).”

Kimbir while recalling the kidnap expreience of some students from the school premises in April 2021, lamented the absence of perimeter fence round the university land saying the development remained a sour pill for the institution’s management as according to him, the threat of kidnapping and cultist intrusion are real.

He said the university can only accommodate 25 percent of the students population as at now, hence the need for public/private partnership in that regard.

