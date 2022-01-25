From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A total of 4,607students on Tuesday matriculated for the 2020/2021 academic session at the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi (JOSTUM) formerly known as Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM) in Benue State.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Richard Kimbir who disclosed this said 3345 of the matriculating students are regular undergraduates while 362 are admitted for the sandwich programme and 900 for postgraduate programs.

Kimbir congratulated the students for scaling the hurdles of university admission process, particularly the intricacies of JOSTUM screening and registration to arrive at their present accomplishment as bonafide fresh students of the University.

Kimbir noted that the matrication was the first to be held under the university’s new name since the federal government change the name of the institution from Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM) to Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University Makurdi (JOSTUM).

While urging the new students to define their priorities and settle down quickly to face the challenges ahead, Kimbir advised them to shun all acts capable of placing their names in the University’s black book.

“All acts of violence are retrogressive and therefore, condemnable in any decent society. I urge you to shun all forms of cultism, indecent dressing, sexual harassment, drug abuse, examination misconduct, unlawful demonstration and willful destruction of University’s property.”

The Vice Chancellor assured that the university will continue to expand on hostel accommodation until all students are housed on campus even as he called on private investors to partner with the institution not just in the area of accommodation but transportation as well.