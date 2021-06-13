From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Publisher of Distinguished Nigerian Magazine and DN News Monthly, Mr Gbenga Adesina, clocked 60 recently and rolled out the drums to celebrate the milestone.

In this interview with Sunday Sun, Adesina relieved his experience as a reporter and political editor in the Daily Times Newspaper, his foray into public relations, and his encounter with daredevil men who almost snuffed life out of him in the course of a business trip, among others.

You clocked 60 recently. How is life at 60?

Life at 60 is interesting. Age is in numbers. I don’t feel I am 60 because as you are looking at me, I still drive.

Do you feel 30?

I feel 45 because I don’t have any inhibitions in health. I don’t smoke. I have never taken cigarette and I have never taken beer since I was born.

Even as a journalist?

Yeah. I was brought up in a very strict background.

Could it also be as a result of your Muslim background?

It could be a combination of factors. I had very strict parents who never allowed you to play ball because you might break your leg. And such things like alcohol, playing ball, to them is evil.

Looking back, do you have any regret in life?

I don’t have any regret except the day I was attacked by armed robbers and I was shot.

How did it happen?

We went to Port Harcourt for the Guild of Editors meeting and after the meeting; I did a cover for the governor, Rotimi Amaechi. So, I was going with some copies and maybe, to arrange for my payment. On my way from Anyigba axis, armed robbers were coming after robbing a bank. I didn’t know they were taking my way back. So, they saw me with a brand new car, a Peugeot 307 which they wanted to use to escape. In the process, I was flagged down, moved out and shot so that I will not follow them.

Have you recovered from the incident?

I have recovered seriously, but I can never forget. Unfortunately, they dropped my car somewhere. I went to the hospital and I was treated. I thank God my leg was not amputated because the bullet passed through my bones, but did not scatter my leg.

Why did you take to journalism after studying political science?

In all honesty, after graduation, I had this uncle, Dr Tunji Olagunju, who was a political adviser to the president then. He asked me what I wanted to do after graduation. I told him I wanted to work in NNPC or in the bank. I told him some juicy organisations. He was in a position to put me in those organisations. But he just looked at my face and said my son, get out from here, go and think of something that is more professional that you can do. I could not talk to him. But when I left him, I felt as a political scientist, what professional thing can I do. I was like thinking aloud and suddenly, the closest thing then was to go into journalism because as a student of politics, we did so many comparative analysis and stuffs like that. So, I went back to him and said I was ready to go into journalism. He called his friend, the managing director of Daily Times and said look; I have a brother whom I want you to train. Don’t give him automatic employment, if he passes your training, employ him, but if he doesn’t, please throw him back at me. And after about six months or a year, I was given a letter of employment as a senior political reporter and my uncle was happy. So, that was how I started.

If given another opportunity, will you still pick journalism?

Very sincerely, I didn’t know journalism can be that interesting. To me, it seems it is one of the best professions you can ever be. Journalism made me what I am. In journalism, I have been able to achieve a lot.

What were your challenges in the course of practising? How did you survive newsroom politics?

I was lucky because I was always getting front page political stories to the extent that I was the second chairman of the National Association of Political Correspondents in Nigeria. So, that gave me a lot of leverage and I speak Hausa fluently. That also gave me an advantage. I was able to interact with Nigerians from diverse background on the political scene. I was always getting good stories to lead the Daily Times Newspaper at that time. My regrets are not much except that the remuneration was very poor to the extent that after few years, I had to resign to set up my outfit so that I can make more contacts and more money. But what I started was still in line with journalism, public relations, and it was based on my experience in journalism that made me to go into public relations and later on, I returned to journalism.

What is the missing link between the old and young journalists?

Our young journalists are more aggressive, they are as prudent as we are and they have eyes for good stories, but they are not patient. Some of them are eager to make money. They could be brilliant, but their eagerness to make money is like drawing them back, unknown to them. If you go to somebody today and he grants an interview because of money, he looks down on you. You may not know. You may not get to the peak of that career because you are always eager to make money. But if you are patient like we did in our days, you will make it.

Financially, how were you able to manage yourself as a family man, considering the poor remuneration most media houses are exposed to in Nigeria?

It wasn’t easy. I must say the remuneration was poor and that made me to resign because my salary then could not sustain me. That is just the truth. And as a hardworking journalist, I hated the idea of going for assignment and begging for money. In most cases, once an assignment was over, people knew me then, I don’t wait, I just go home. So, I felt, why must I wait to be given money to supplement my salary which is what some journalists do? The remuneration, as far as I am concerned, I don’t know of now, I think it has improved. You will agree with me because what you earn now can take you home. But still, there is room for improvement. The problem we have now is some organisations not paying, not wanting to pay at the right time and not paying the correct remuneration. But what journalists of nowadays are being paid is still better than what we were paid.

What is the turning point in your life as an individual and as a journalist?

There are quite a number of them. But the turning point was the day I completed my mansion in Abuja. When I completed the building that is worth much over hundred million naira and I was able to move my office there, I had some spaces for rent. Yeah, I had my duplex, I had my office and had some for rent and it is inside the town of Abuja without a loan, that was my turning point. I felt God has honoured me with my labour because I started as a core reporter and as a journalist; I was able to have a mansion inside Abuja. So, I love that. And when I stay in my compound and I see my fleet of cars and I see my building, I feel satisfied and I feel happy as a journalist. That is why I am a member of the Nigeria Guild of Editors to the extent that I am now elected into the executive of the Nigeria Guild of Editors. I feel so happy and I feel so glad.

From a reporter to a publisher, how is the journey like?

It is not easy. It is hard work and dedication. Once you are consistent in what you are doing, honestly, the peak is your limit. I didn’t plan to be a publisher. Honestly, you can’t plan to be a publisher. If you work hard, along the line, doors will just open for you and you will discover there is a vacuum for you to fill. And why our magazine is succeeding is that in every quarter, we have a focus and we follow that focus to the core and we get adverts. So, we don’t owe and they don’t owe us. And the purpose for the establishment of the magazine is to bring out the good things about Nigeria. Don’t even think before your magazine and newspaper can sell, you must be critical. I will say no. There are a lot of good things about Nigeria and that is our purpose for coming up, to promote the good virtues. That is not to say that we close our eyes when things are going wrong.

At 60, what are those things you used to do that you won’t do again?

I will now stick to my wife and children. I used to be a play boy in my university days. But now, my wife and children will enjoy me more. Naturally, I will have to slow down.

That takes us to the other side of life. How did you meet your wife?

Very interesting! We met in the secondary school. And we went to the same university and we started dating from secondary school up to the university. My wife read pharmacy, while I read political science. She graduated a year before me, but she had to do her internship. So, we caught up again during service.

How long have you been married?

I am 60 and I am 30 years in marriage.

What has kept you going?

Journalism, first, because it has goven me everything I need; good wife and good children! I have three kids.

Were there moments your wife complained about your profession, like spending much time at work?

Yes. She used to complain, but later on, she realised that journalism is part of me and she has to love me with it. And now, she is enjoying every bit of it.

What is your philosophy of life?

Believe in God, hard work and perseverance.

How do you relax?

I drive a lot. I love cars. I am a car freak. That is why people think I am a multi millionaire even amongst our colleagues. I travel a lot by road and I enjoy driving beautiful cars. Even when my wife wants to give me birthday present, she must include a card that has beautiful cars because she knows that is my hubby.

Where is your holiday destination?

My first born is in Canada. He is working there and studying. So, I usually travel to Canada on holidays. My second born just left for the United States and he is also doing a master degree in engineering. So, I go to the United States too. I also drive around Nigeria a lot. Nigeria has many beautiful places. I go to Jos to relax, I go to Enugu and I go to Lagos. Sometimes, I just take time off to relax.

Do you pick when it comes to food?

No. I don’t believe men should pick. As a man, once the food is not spoilt, eat and get out.

What is your choice of fashion?

I like dressing right. Because my late mother used to sell textiles, right from when I was young, my mother used to sew good dresses for me.

So, you prefer the traditional style?

I love both, but I am more of traditional.