Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed concerns that technology is now being used as a tool to instigate violence, instead of its good intent. He said this yesterday while in an audience with the Chairman and Board members of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), at the State House, Abuja.

His words: “Generally, technology has been enabler for good, however in recent times, we are seeing this platform more and more being used to instigate violence and hate. Nowhere is this disturbing trend more apparent than in the various media platform, where fake news is gaining momentum and is being used to divide and destabilise communities and indeed nations around the world.

“We see images being manipulated to give legitimacy to lies. We hear voices on radio preaching falsehood and hatred. We also read stories that are already sponsored by individuals who stand to gain at the expense of truth, peace and harmony.”