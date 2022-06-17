From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

An Umuahia, Abia State-based journalist, Ifeanyi Okali, has announced the award of scholarship to nine pupils of Our Lady of Mercy Nursery and Primary School, Mater Dei Cathedral school, Umuahia.

Okali, director of Abia Breaking News, an online outfit, who was in the school with some members of his staff, said the scholarship was for pupils and students who have shown brilliance in their academic pursuit.

He said the scholarship was in celebration of his birthday, which is marked every June 12.

Addressing the pupils, Okali tasked them to be studious in order to pass their examinations and become useful members of the society.

“I came to this school to celebrate with you because I love children, I want you all to be serious with your studies because you are the leaders of tomorrow.

“You will surely lead this country, so you must work hard to take up that leadership responsibilities in the future.

“I appreciate you for gift you have given me, I consider it as precious and show of love from you, God bless you abundantly”.

He equally distributed exercise books, pencils, and sets of mathematical instrument to the pupils and students.

The headmistress, Rosepat Okere, commended Okali, for his kind gesture towards the school and urged him to continue in that direction.

