From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

An Umuahia, Abia state-based journalist, Ifeanyi Okali, has purchased JAMB forms for some indigent candidates in his community of Ebem Ohafia, Ohafia Local Government of the state.

Speaking in Umuahia, Okali, who is the Director, ABN TV, an online medium, said the gesture was the fulfilment of his promise during the “Ebem for Christ” which took place in February.

“This offer was open to students from less privileged homes in the community. A committee set up for this purpose after a screening of applicants submitted names of eight beneficiaries who were qualified for this offer”.

He said the successful candidates have since been handed over the forms in readiness for the examination and processing of their admission.

While stating that this is part of his efforts to contribute to human capital development in the community, Mr Okali further stated that those successful in their admission will be given some stipends to enable them to go to school.