The Nigeria Police Force headquarters said on Monday that the Publisher of Power Steering News, Mr. Tom Oga Uhia, was arrested and being detained on the strength of a remand court order.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, had described as unfortunate and abuse of power , the arrest and detention of Mr Uhia by the police.

According to NUJ, Mr. Uhia was arrested Wednesday night in a ‘’Gestapo manner’’ by the men of the Force Criminal Investigation Department(FCID) Abuja on the instructions of the Minister of State, Power, Mr. Godwin Jeddy Agba.

However, speaking with journalists in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, said the journalist was detained on a remand court order.

“I was trying to see what can be done but I was informed that he was detained on remand order”, the police spokesman stated.

Although, Mba didn’t disclosed the alleged crime committed by Oga Uhia, but a source at the FCID in Area 10, Abuja, where he is currently being detained ,said that the publisher is being tried over alleged “criminal intimidation, blackmail and extortion.’’