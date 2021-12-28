r

From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Governor Prof Ben Ayade of Cross River has appointed a journalist and former Editor in Chief /General Manager of Cross River State Newspaper Corporation (chronicle), Mr. Ogbang Timothy Akwaji, as new Head of Service (HOS).

A letter signed by Secretary to state government, Tina Banku Agbor, Esq, and dated December 27, stated that the appointment takes effect from January,12 2022.

Akwaji is the first journalist to be made Head of Service in Cross River State. He was Editor, Nigerian Chronicle and later General Manager, Nigerian Chronicle, the state owned newspaper.

Besides being an the editor-in-chief of the state-owned newspaper, Akwaji was a Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change.

The former editor of Cross River State newspaper corporation was also a Vice President, East, Nigerian Guild of Editors and also Financial Secretary of the same association.