Ahead of music giant, King Sunny Ade’s 75th birthday, a journalist has paid him a special tribute in a Single titled: Dancing Mood.

The journalist, Mrs Dupe Olaoye-Osinkolu, popularly known as Mama Labour, earlier mentioned in one of her music tracks, E-Melody, that King Sunny Ade inspired her. She recalled that she was encouraged by KSA when her first album, ‘Lagode Kuramo’, was presented to him at a function.

“He prayed for me and gave me money to encourage me, when Alhaji Wahab Oba, former Lagos NUJ Chairman presented my album to him in Lagos,” she said.

According to Olaoye-Osinkolu, KSA inspired her as a very little girl, much so that she saw singing as a goal she must achieve.

The E- Melody crooner described KSA as a philosopher whose music has touched lives positively over the years.

She prayed that God spare his life to live beyond his centenary birthday.

The journalist who is based in North America said Mr Lanre Azeez, the Creator and Coordinator of the 90000-strong virtual ‘KSA Ariya Kingdom’ group on Facebook will do the presentation of ‘Dancing Mood’ to King Sunny Ade before his special day, September 22.

