Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A journalist, working in Ondo and a pastor of a Pentecostal church in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state, have tested positive for COVID 19.

Also, traders, artisans and civil servants are among the 19 newly discovered COVID-19 patients in the state.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, during his weekly media briefing at the Government House, Akure, yesterday puts the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state to 43, among whom are different categories of people.

He said: “The figure is a significant rise from where we were. It is also fearful and alarming.

“From what we have seen so far and with other details available and reported, the trend and pattern of the rise are exponential and pose real danger and threats than ever before.”