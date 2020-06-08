Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A journalist working in Ondo State and a pastor of a Pentecostal church in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Also, traders, artisans and civil servants were among the 19 newly-discovered COVID 19 patients in the state.

The state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, at his weekly media briefing held at Government House, Akure, puts the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state to 43, among whom were different categories of people.

He said “the figure is a significant rise from where we were. It is also fearful and alarming. From what we have seen so far and with other details available and reported, the trend and pattern of the rise are exponential and pose real danger and threats than ever before.”

Giving a breakdown of the patients, Akeredolu said “the 25th confirmed case is a business man aged 60 years, who resides at Uso community in Owo Local Government Area of the state. He was reported not to have any travel history, and presented with fever, sore throat, cough and difficulty in breathing.

“The 26th confirmed case, a male, is an American citizen of Akure origin who resided at Shagari in Akure South Local Government Area. He came home visiting the family and was caught up in Nigeria by the lockdown due to the pandemic. Having been home for not less than two months, he fell ill sometime last week showing symptoms of COVID-19. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he was referred to the UNIMEDTH Ondo for further examination. His sample was taken to confirm his COVID-19 status. He died before his result came.

“The 27th confirmed case, who is male, aged 59 years, is a trader that resided at Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area. He had no travel history but had developed COVID–19 symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. His samples were collected but he died before the result of his test which eventually came out positive.

“The 28th confirmed case, aged 48 years is a business woman who resides at Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area. She reported not to have any travel history outside Ondo State. She also presented with fever and difficulty in breathing.

“The 29th, 30th and 31st confirmed cases are female. They all reside at Oke-Iya, Akure South Local Government Area. They were among the five contacts of the 23rd confirmed case who were followed up for 14 days and tested positive.

“The 32nd confirmed case is a male journalist aged 33 years who resides at Ore. He is a contact of the 28th confirmed case and developed fever. His samples were collected and later returned positive today. The 33rd confirmed case a male, aged 30 years, is a civil servant who resides at Idepe via Okitipupa . He had no travel history, but had difficulty in breathing.

“The 34th and 35th confirmed cases were the contacts of the 26th confirmed case from Akure township. The 34th case, aged 54 years is a female health worker who works in a private facility and presented with runny nose. The 35th case, also a female aged 69 years, is a trader who presented with headache. They both tested positive,” he added.

He disclosed that seven persons had so far died as a result of COVID-19 in the state.