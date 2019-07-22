Molly Kilete, Abuja

Normalcy has been restored in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, after a protest by the members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), and the police turned violent.

The protest which forced the police to barricade all roads leading to the National Assembly, Head of Civil Service, Foreign Affairs and the Federal Secretariat, following heavy gunshots have been opened to traffic.

Three persons were reportedly shot dead during the protest while a journalist working with Channels Television was said to have been shot in the stomach.

The police are yet to confirm the actual number of dead and injured persons recorded during the incident.

The FCT Police Command Public Relations Officer, Anjugurl Manzah, did not take several calls made to his mobile telephone while the police commissioner asked the reporter to contact the Police Force Headquarters for inquiries as far as the Shiite protest is concern.