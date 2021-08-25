Twenty Nigerians have received brand new SUVs, courtesy of MTN Nigeria’s 20th anniversary.

The new car-owners were awarded their gifts at an exclusive executive meet-and-greet media event at the MTN Nigeria head office, in Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos, on August 22, 2021.

The winners emerged from 10 states from across the country including Lagos, Abuja, Plateau, Borno, Zamfara and others.

Editor of The Guardian on Saturday Newspaper, Chuks Nwanne, was one of the 20 MTN customers to receive a brand new Honda HRV SUV from MTN. Nwanne, who bought his MTN SIM while undergoing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme, said he was “Beyond grateful for this thoughtful gift from MTN.”

Another winner, Alfred Iserhienrhien, from Lagos State, said he bought his MTN SIM on the very first day that MTN Nigeria began commercial operations in Nigeria 20 years ago. Sharing his experience, he said, “I got this SIM card in 2001 and, everywhere I go, it has been going with me. I am happy about this gift; in fact, my mind is blown and, on behalf of all the gifted persons, I say thank you to MTN. We are all happy and grateful and will continue to dance because of this incredible gift.”

MTN Nigeria, in a show of gratitude to media professionals across the country, invited a range of media players across the print, online, radio, television and social media platforms to reminisce, share news on the company’s plans over the next few years and celebrate its 20th anniversary in Nigeria.

Also in attendance were celebrities and influential personalities such as Tee A, Frank Edoho and Ogbeni Dipo, who all showed up to commemorate the important milestone.

Serenading the media and other guests at the event was popular Nigerian poet, Sage Hasson, who delivered an attention-grabbing spoken word performance, detailing MTN’s journey in Nigeria over the past 20 years.