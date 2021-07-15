From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Three persons including a journalist, Olubunmi Afuye were on Thursday shot dead in a bank robbery in Ilara- Mokin in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The deceased Journalist was the new Public Relations Officer of a private university in the town.

It was gathered that the robbers who operated at the bank for about one hour shot sporadically around the bank premises.

The robbers, according to findings gained entry into the bank after they had broken the security door with the aid of dynamite.

It was learnt that the robbers shot sporadically immediately they alighted from their vehicles to scare the residents of the area and others who trade around the bank.

The commercial motorcyclist who died in the robbery incident was allegedly killed by stray bullet, while the police officer was attacked, having made efforts to attack the robbers

It was rumoured that a huge sum of money was carted away by the armed robbers.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro said the robbery incident was unfortunate, assuring that the Police would investigate it and apprehend those behind it.

