Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

The Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Zamfara State Council has began the boycott of the government activities in the state.

A statement by the Chairman of the Chapel, Umar Muhammad said the decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the chapel held today to protest the harassment of its members by security personnel attached to the Government House, Gusau on the orders from top government officials.

The members during an emergency meeting also resolved that all press releases and statements emanating from Zamfara government officials should not be treated.

“We are journalists representing different media houses, therefore we cannot continue to be harassed by security personnel while carrying out our official duties in Zamfara state. This is not acceptable, so we are blacklisting government activities henceforth”, the chairman said.