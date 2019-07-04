Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Zamfara State Council, has begun boycott of the state government’s activities.

A statement by the Chairman of the Chapel, Umar Muhammad said the decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the chapel held yesterday.

This was to protest the alleged harassment of its members by security personnel attached to the Government House, Gusau on the orders from top government officials.

The members during an emergency meeting also resolved that all press releases and statements emanating from Zamfara Government officials should not be ignored..

“We are journalists representing different media houses, therefore we cannot continue to be harassed by security personnel while carrying out our official duties in Zamfara State. This is not acceptable, so, we are blacklisting government activities, henceforth,” thechairman said.