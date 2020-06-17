The Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nasarawa State Council, on Wednesday condoled Gov. Abdullahi Sule on the death of his aide, Alhaji Sani Haruna.

Haruna, until his death was the Special Adviser on Utilities to Gov. Sule.

The chapel’s Chairman, Mr Isaac Ukpoju, who led other members on a condolence visit to the governor, said the late Haruna would be greatly missed by friends and associates.

Ukpoju noted that Haruna, who was a member of the NUJ Federated chapel, having served as information officer in Lafia and Akwanga Local Government Areas, died at a time when his services were needed most in the state.

He prayed God to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and grant the state government and his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Responding, Governor Sule thanked journalists in the state and other groups for sharing in their moment of grief.

Sule described Haruna as a brother, bosom childhood friend and confidant, adding that he would be greatly missed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Haruna died on Monday, June 15, at the Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital after a brief illness and was buried in Gudi community, Akwanga LGA according to Islamic rites. (NAN)