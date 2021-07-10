From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State Council has urged Plateau State Government and security agencies in the state to take drastic measures to stop destruction of crops on farmland to avert food shortage and acute hunger in the country.

The council in a communique signed by the Council Secretary, Peter Amine on Saturday after a Congress meeting in Jos, decried the increasing activities of cultism and drug abuse by youths in the state.

“Congress decried the increasing rate of destruction of crops on farmlands in Plateau and lamented that if urgent action is not taken by Government and security agencies, will lead to food shortage and acute hunger. “Congress also noted the alarming rate of cult activities and drug abuse among youths in most communities in Jos and called on security agencies to live up to their responsibility in addressing the menace. “Council called on security agencies to ensure the safety of visitors at the Jos Wild Life Park and neighbouring communities.” The Union expressed concern over activities of tricycle riders in Jos that lead to criminal activities which often metamorphosed into loss of lives and and property. It called on the State Government and security agencies to regulate the activities of the operators to ensure the safety of Plateau residents.

The Council called on politicians in the state to be patrotic and imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship at all time for the progress, peace and overall development of the state and urged the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) to conduct inclusive, free, fair and credible Local Government Elections in the state.

The union also constituted a planning committee for a befitting 2021 press week and admonished all members to support the committee to move the union to an enviable height.