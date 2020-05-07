Christopher Oji

The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has cleared the air on the confusion whether media practitioners are exempted from the curfew imposed by the government in the state or not.

Journalists, who close late from work have been complaining on harassment by security agents enforcing the law on curfew, but in a swift reaction, Odumosu said journalists who are able to prove that they cannot work at home are exempted from the curfew.

A press statement by Lagos State police public relations office, Bala Elkana, said: “According to Presidential guidelines issued, essential service workers include hospitals and all related medical establishments as well as organizations in health care related manufacturing and distribution. Commercial establishments such as (a) food processing, distribution and retail companies; (b) petroleum distribution and retail entities; (c) power generation, transmission and distribution companies; and (d) private security companies are also exempted. Although these establishments are exempted, access will be restricted and monitored. Workers in telecommunication companies, broadcasters, print and electronic media staff, who can prove they are unable to work from home are also exempted.

“The CP in company with other senior police officers visited different police check points in the state to monitor compliance with curfew order. The monitoring team noticed that some essential service workers were trapped in the gridlock that build up due to thorough checks, especially on trucks likely to have large number of persons concealed for interstates travel. It took a lot of efforts for the CP and his team to create access routes for those on essential duties to pass.

“The observation made by Commissioner of Police and his team, informed the decision to relocate the enforcement check points to more specious and conducive locations. The new locations have U-turns very close to easily turn back vehicles that are not on essential duties thereby paving way for essential service workers to easily move.

“The monitoring team also moves round on May 5, to monitor the situation. The Commissioner of Police expressed his satisfaction with the improvements noticed, as well as the high level of compliance with the curfew order by residents. He thank Lagosians for their cooperation and understanding in this trial moments. He enjoins residents to continue to support the police and other law enforcement agencies in the battle against COVID-19.”