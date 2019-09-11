From Felix Ikem, Nsukka



It was an exciting moment at Nguru Community, in Nsukka Local Government Area, Enugu State, on Saturday, September 7, when Felistas Foundation donated 6000 exercise books to five public primary schools in Nsukka.

A renowned brand journalist, Mr. Ikem Okuhu who is the chairman of the foundation while handing over the books to representatives of the benefitting schools explained that the Foundation is a charity organisation set up in loving memory of their beloved mother, Mrs. Felistas Ugwu, who died in 1996.

He said that she died while he was still writing his final year exams at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, hence, there was the urge by him and his siblings to immortalise her: “This donation was a means of the children of late Mrs. Felistas through a Foundation instituted in her loving memories to sustain her legacies.

“Her life was so exemplary, so generous that some of us are still struggling to see if we can fit into the shoes she was wearing. She was mother to almost everybody in and around us. I remember growing up when things were difficult for us; my mother didn’t hide food rather she will tell you that food is for everybody. Unfortunately, she died while I was still writing my final year exams at UNN”.

The brand communication and public relations expert also said that their late mother until her death was the one shouldering their education which made growing up and attaining higher education Herculean for them: “Our late mother was the one who took care of my education and that of my siblings. We felt that the best way to sustain her legacies is to look at the most vulnerable and leave her footprints in their lives, and that was why we chose public schools.

“Our target is to raise and sustain a regime of love, giving and togetherness in this environment.”

Ikem assured that the Foundation has the high hope of making the difference no matter how little as long as it would keep the legacy of their mother, impact and put smiles on the faces of the beneficiaries.

Also speaking, another son of late Felistas, Mr Chijioke Ugwu said: “What we are doing today is in keeping with the way our late mother used to give out things to the needy with open mind.

“We are hoping that by next year other people will join us in supporting the schools/pupils by providing other materials that will enhance teaching and learning.”

He charged the teachers not to relent in the effort of impacting morals and academic value to the people adding that education is the best gift that must be cherished because knowledge remains with the individual forever.

Receiving the exercise books on behalf of others, head teacher of Nkpunano Primary Education Zone, Mrs Caroline Ozioko, thanked the foundation for its kind gesture to the pupils, adding that the books will boost their morale and encourage them for better academic performance: “We are very happy for this donation; it’s a big relief to parents, it came at a time when new academic session is about to begin which usually demands new exercise books for fresh term.”

Mrs. Ozioko, however, called on other good-spirited individuals, non- governmental organizations and corporate bodies to always donate to public schools, pointing that that such donations will help them stand toe to toe with their counterparts in private schools.

Daily Sun gathered that the Foundation made similar donation last year.

Community Primary School Nguru, Community Primary School Ogbagu, Community Primary School Agbani Nguru, Central School Isiakpu and Achara/Umakashi Primary School, all in Nsukka, benefitted from this year’s donation.

Chinedu Ugwu, Ifeoma Ugwu, Ngozi Ugwu, Chinazor Ugwu and Kachi Okuhu were among the children of Late Felistas present during the presentation.