Mr Ajibola Abayomi, President, Journalists International Forum For Migration (JIFORM) has urged the Federal Government to evolve stricter measures in the fight against human trafficking.

Abayomi who made the call in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, also urged the government to continue the ongoing evacuation mission beyond the Aug. 25 deadline.

According to him, such extension will enable the evacuation of more Nigerians, especially women who are currently stranded in foreign countries.

He said that the group had already written the Foreign Affairs Ministry and other relevant agencies, alerting them of the need to continue the rescue exercise.

Abayomi said that the letter also contained detailed information about stranded Nigerian migrants to ensure easy identification and evacuation.

“There is need to rescue and rehabilitate Nigerians suffering in foreign lands, it is also necessary to thoroughly investigate those behind the business of trafficking in humans,” he said.

The JIFORM president said that it was necessary for the federal government to show love to Nigerians living in pains abroad.

“As a body, we are aware that the rescue exercise is money-guzzling, we plead for its extension in the interest of humanity “Many Nigerians who jumped into the offer to travel abroad are regretting their decisions, we should listen to the wailing of our citizens abroad,” he said.

He urged the media be more thorough in handling foreign job advertisements by liaising with security agencies before embarking on such ventures.

According to him, many Nigerian youth have been misled by the lure of non-existent foreign job opportunities advertised in the media. (NAN)