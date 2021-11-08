“They commanded us to surrender all our possessions after telling us that they are Biafrans and don’t want anything to do with Nigeria and its politics. We told them we are journalists but they cared less. They started beating us, ransacked our bags, collected our money and said they will kill us all.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .