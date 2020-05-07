Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, has said that journalists are rendering essential service in the fight against flattening the curve of coronavirus.

The commissioner of police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu had on Monday instructed Area commanders and DPOs to stop journalists from returning home.

In the Federal Capital Territory, journalists were prevented from going to their places of work by security operatives, forcing them to return home.

Mustapha said: “Journalists are part of the essential service. Because, whatever we do here, if you don’t report it then the news item will not get out to the population. The adverts we carry on the radio, television is supposed to enhanced and equip our people with knowledge and information, so that they can take informed decision not to go out there.

Anything related to press is considered as an essential service for the purposes of allowing you free passage.

“We will look at the issue that happened in Lagos and the Minister of Information will take up that. Because, if we expects the networks to remain open or 24 hours or throughout the night, then when it comes to movement, our security agencies should be adoptive enough to know that this people are coming from their places of work and grant them access.”

On medical professionals facing similar challenge, the SGF said: “We will look at that. If it is the release of the protocol that did not consider that I believe that the national coordinator, who has the primary responsibility of dealing with that would take a look at it and see how best.

Because, you need the medical professionals to go and have a rest and refresh and come back with renewed vigor to continue with the assignment.

Same with any other person that would have worked for 12 sometimes to 14, 16 hours. I think we will look at it and see if it is the narration that did not provide for that, the national coordinator should be able to give the appropriate clarification for the purposes of enforcement.”

The Minister of information and Culture, Lai Mohammed also speaking to the issue, said he will take up the matter of the commissioner of police in Lagos.

He said: “I will take up the matter of the commissioner of police in Lagos. Because by my understanding, anybody that is a journalist with identification is allowed to move about.”

The National coordinator of the PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu on his part said: “Of course journalists are exempted. I’m surprised that you are having issues. We will realize specific clarifications, we are meeting with security agencies on Friday and we will make it be ru clear people on essential duties are exempted from the curfew.”