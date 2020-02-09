Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Journalists in Bayelsa over the weekend gathered to shower encomiums on the outgoing Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, describing him as a true friend and professional colleague.

At the event which was put together by the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), they commended him for his outstanding performance in office noting he raised the bar in information managment and dissemination.

Chairman of the Bayelsa State Council of the NUJ, Comrade Samuel Numonengi explained that the union decided to organize the farewell party for the Commissioner to appreciate him for his numerous contributions to the journalism practice in the state.

In their goodwill messages, the Director of Information in the Ministry of Information and Orientation, Mr. Chris Odi and his Public Enlightenment counterpart, Comrade Seiyefa Uzaka lauded the Commissioner for his outstanding service to the state.

In his remarks, Iworiso-Markson said he was overwhelmed by their kind words and thanked them for the honour, which he said meant a lot to him.

The outgoing Commissioner said he has enjoyed working with them as they also contributed to his success story in office and the achivements recorded by the Restoration administration.

He appreciated Governor Dickson for giving him the opportunity to serve the state and described the governor as one of the best leaders he has come across and will work with again if given the opportunity.

According to him, Governor Dickson is a shining example of a leader who came prepared to serve his people and that the legacies he is leaving behind is a screaming testimony to that fact.

Iworiso-Markson used the occasion to appeal to any aggrieved journalist to forgive him for whatever grievance they have against him and urged them not to throw away the relationship they have built with him.