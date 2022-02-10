By Chinelo Obogo

Residents of Journalists Estate, Phase One Arepo, under the auspices of Journalists’ Estate Residents’ Development Association (JERDA Phase 1), have called on Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, to direct the Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs to initiate appropriate sanctions against the Olu of Arepo, for his role in the destruction of the newly constructed arc, which they describe as an affront to duly constituted authority in the state

In a petition, which was signed by the Chairman of JERDA, Olufunke Fadugba, and the General Secretary, Toye Olori, the residents said there have been incessant attacks on the estate by Beachland Estate Residents Association (BERA) and the Olu of Arepo over the years which have turned to direct invasion and threat to lives, with regular invasion of the estate by BERA members to directly compromise security and officers.

They said BERA members have, over the years, been given unfettered access to connect their estate without any form of molestation, but that they are now insisting JERDA members should not put any security measure in place to safeguard lives and property at the estate.

JERDA residents said they had offered joint security approaches severally in the past to achieve peaceful co-existence but BERA residents curried favour from the Olu of Arepo to frustrate every effort they have made.