From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Director General of Plateau Peace Building Agency (PPBA), Mr. Joseph Lengman said the media and Journalists are critical stakeholders in the peace building process towards addressing the myriads of security challenges ravaging the country.

He noted that the media play an important role in providing positive narrative towards addressing the prevailing farmer/herders conflict on Plateau and North Central states.

In communique issued after a one day training for Journalists with a support from GIZ title ” Taking advantage of the convergence of news media in reporting farmer and herder conflict in Plateau State” held in Jos, Plateau State.

The participants agreed that, “The Agency should explore avenues for stronger synergy with other Government agencies to ensure proactive responses to early warning signals.

“That the Agency should embed journalists in their field operation so as to avail the media professionals the opportunity to see first-hand the work that the Agency is doing in communities for proper reporting.

“That Journalists should make conscientious effort to balance their reports and avoid sensationalism.

That farmer-herder conflicts have persisted because of the absence of justice for victims and criminals have taken advantage of the situation”.

It resolved that government needs to do more in identifying and prosecuting Crime and criminality in various communities to serve as deterrent to others.

The communique advised that conflict sensitive approaches should be employed by journalists in the reportage of conflict issues.

“That more attention should be paid to the security and protection of journalists when they access communities that suffer attacks or are in conflict.”