From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

International NGO Avocats Sans Frontieres France has tasked journalists on the constant exposure and reportage of human rights abuses by security agencies in Nigeria.

The organisation noted that the issues of flagrant cases of human rights abuses including illegal detention of citizens and use of torture by security agencies across the country have not been being adequately reported in the Media.

Speaking at a two-day training for Journalists in Owerri, Imo State capital, the organisation’s Case Law Manager, Edugie Amihere, said that it is the duty of the media to propagate the issues of Human Rights Acts and to ensure that the rights of citizens rights are protected by exposing the breaches of citizens rights by security agencies.

Amihere disclosed that the organisation has been providing free legal services to victims of torture in Nigeria since 2009 through one of its projects: ProCAT aimed at eradicating torture.

“We have been providing free legal services to victims of torture in Nigeria since 2009 through one of our programmes ProCAT projects aimed at eradicating torture by promoting the implementation of United Nations Convention Against Torture.

The essence of the training is to equip journalists with these Fundamental Human Rights, partner with them in ensuring that the citizens of the country get well acquainted with these rights and endeavour to take the necessary steps of meeting the appropriate body when their rights are being infringed upon.”

Also, the Imo state ProCAT lawyer, Anaele Ogujiofor in his lecture disclosed said that: “Section (1)of Anti- Torture Acts of 2017 provides that the government shall ensure that the rights of all persons, including suspects, detainees and prisoners are respected at all times and that no person placed under investigation or held in the custody of any person in authority shall be subjected to physical harm, force, violence, threat or intimidation or any acts that impair his free will.”

He further explained that the Act “criminalises torture, prescribes offences, and penalties for any person who commits, aids, abet, counsels or procures any person to commit torture.”

