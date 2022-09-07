From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former Police Public Relation Officer(PPRO) Imo State command, Andrew Enwerem has advised journalists to always adhere to the codes and ethics of the profession especially placing importance to their lives above any report.

Enwerem who disclosed this on Tuesday during a one day training/ workshop organised by the Ikenga Media and Cultural Awareness Initiative (IMCAI)in Owerri,the Imo State capital explained that the rule has become necessary following several ugly incidents witnessed by the newsmen on course of discharging their duty.

“You must place your live first above any report you’re doing,non of it is worth your life,and in danger area such as protesting venues,dont stay among the crowds,I identify yourselves with the police on your arrival at the venue and don’t easily flash your identity for security purpose.” Enwerem said.

“So many journalists have lost their lives through kidnapping,brutality, endangered species to politicians and violent groups. Enwerem said.

Also,a former Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Imo, Mr Fidel Onyeneke, who was a guest lecturer journalists in the state to be ethical in the discharge of their duties.

The workshop, organised with support from the MacArthur Foundation and the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism was themed, ” Reporting In Treacherous and Insecure Environments”.

Speaking on the sub-theme: “Ethical Issues – What Kind of News is This”, Onyeneke advised journalists to be guided by the principles of accuracy, independence, fairness, impartiality and accountability when processing news items.

Also speaking, Mr Charles Ogugbuaja, a Public Affairs Analyst, advised journalists to be patient and strive to receive first hand information rather than hurriedly distorting the facts of a news story.