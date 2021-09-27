From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Newly confirmed Chief Medical Director (CMD), Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Dr Joseph Ugboaja, has declared that with the cooperation of the staff, assistance from stakeholders cueing into the vision and dutiful commitment to his visionary blueprint, the journey towards making NAUTH the best five in Nigeria has commenced in earnest.

Addressing the staff after settling down following the issuance of his confirmation letter in Abuja as the substantive CMD by the Federal Minister of Health, Prof Osagie Ehanire, Ugboaja charged the NAUTH workforce to discharge their duties without fear as long as they were doing the right things.

He said the only thing the management under him won’t compromise was the attitude that would set the institution back to where they were coming from noting that those who are progressive-minded and are disposed to join the new vision are fully welcomed.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

He disclosed that many genuine stakeholders are already waiting to assist the hospital to achieve its vision in providing 21st-century specialised medicare without excuses noting that staff welfare remains top-notch in his administration priority.

He appreciated the NAUTH Board Chairman, Chief Ezekiel Afunkonyo for remaining steadfast even when pressure mounted on him from various quarters in the course of the race for the appointment of a new CMD.

‘I believe that this is the time God wants NAUTH to move forward. If God wants to help a people or an institution, he first sends someone. The person will come to liberate his people. Run up to the struggle for a new CMD, It was like a do or die affair for some people but some of us recognised that it was more of spiritual than physical because those who wanted the old order to remain would not relent,’ he said.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.