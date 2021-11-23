Modern infrastructure provision is one of the indicators of advancement of any society today. Infrastructure is like the blood that keeps any modern society and economy alive ranging from roads, institutions, bridges, airports, seaports, railways, dams, telecommunication facilities and many more.

Indeed, the level, quality and standard of infrastructure of a country is a simple definer of its rating in development or advancement.

However, infrastructural deficiency is one of the problems facing developing countries. And Nigeria is not an exception.

But the good news is that the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) is partnering with Nigeria in terms of infrastructure upgrade to boost the economy of the country.

In fact, these are happy times for train users. The stations have been spruced up even as the tracks and coaches are world class. And many who have never seen a train before now travel in them to distant places.

It was gathered that in the last five years, CCECC Nigeria has completed and handed over four major railway projects to add to the transport infrastructure of the country. They include the Abuja Metro of about 37km, the 186km Abuja-Kaduna railway, the Ajaokuta-Itakpe-Warri 326km railway project and lastly the Lagos- Ibadan project of 156km, with an extension of another 7km.

Of course, these projects have engendered development of Nigeria in no little measures. Their benefit are economic, social, developmental, diplomatic and extend to deepening expertise through the grooming of artisans and professionals for the country as the locals work on these projects.

They have also contributed to manufacturing in areas related to the railway system. The sleepers on the railway tracks are fabricated in factories in Abuja at the CCECC Idu yards. The concrete works, quarrying and many more, and lately the train cargo production have taken roots in Nigeria through the CCECC projects.

Many have been trained as train drivers, repair workers, technicians and more. To deepen the localization of this industry, CCECC assisted to set up the Railway Engineering department at the University of Abuja. It is also currently building the Transportation University in Daura, Katsina State, a project the Transportation Minister, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, said was at no cost to Nigeria, just one of the corporate social impacts of the company.

Before operations started after the completion of construction, CCECC organises technical training for NRC personnel to help guide them on the daily requirements of the opera on.

It was further gathered that as the operation runs, CCECC provides the management of key positions, technical personnel for operational guidance according to the nature of different posts and maintenance work needed for a smooth and unhindered operation.

Based on agreement reached between the construction company and the NRC, CCECC will provide three years of operational technical support. During this period, we are persuaded the NRC staff would have mastered all that needs to be known to ensure the operation goes on well.

“From our passenger survey, travelers are very satisfied with the service of Lagos- Ibadan railway, which is safe and comfortable, and greatly shortens the travel time. They are enthusiastic that the service would even get better with time and whatever is lacking, would be from the NRC side and they will take adequate care of that over time.

“This railway is a major Sino-African cooperation and a flagship project of Nigeria – China practical cooperation and bilateral relationship. It connects Lagos, Nigeria’s industrial capital, with Ibadan, one of the largest cities in Africa. The length of the railway main line is about 157 kilometers with an extension of about seven kilometers, adopting modern railway standard with designed speed 150 km/h. Everything we need about the project had been done and we don’t just handle them as contractors, but always taking into account the fact that these projects are actually the core practical diplomatic friendship between China and Nigeria. The best way to consolidate and sustain the good relationship is we playing our roles excellently in the spirit of lasting friendship between our two countries.

“Presently, CCECC Nigeria is handling railway projects such as the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Project (Blue Line)(LRMT), Lagos Rail Mass Transit Project (Red Line)LRMT and the Kaduna-Kano railway project

Since entering Nigeria in 1981, CCECC has always adhered to the mission of providing Nigeria with quality infrastructure and services. And CCECC in the process of her service to the country signed contracts on railway repair and renovation in Nigeria and the supply of rolling stock in 1995. That implies that CCECC has been working on railway projects in Nigeria for 26 years,” they disclosed.

