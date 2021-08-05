By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

It was singing and dancing all the way recently at the Foursquare Gospel Church, Okota, Lagos State, when a new district overseer was unveiled.

The parishioners as well as guests praised God like never before. The various renditions by the choristers might have shaken the heavens.

The inauguration on June 13 attracted dignitaries from different walks of life. The auditorium was filled. There were worshipers occupying every space on the premises, including under the canopies placed outside.

One of the church committee members, Pastor Victor Uddo, excitedly told Daily Sun that such a turn-out and display of unlimited joy was the first of its kind since the inception of the church in Okota.

While taking the oath of office, the newly appointed district overseer, Rev. Oluwatope Oni, pledged not to relent in his resolve to always preach the gospel till his last breadth.

He was given the Bible, constitution of the church, Statement of the Faith of the Foursquare of as amended in 2019, employees hand book and other working tools for the task ahead.

The Festac district overseer Rev, Johnson Noiki, stated that Okota district was carved out from Festac and Surulere districts, adding that 15 other parishes were put together to create the Okota district.

With Festac contributing two zones (Okota and the Godmon Estate) while Surulere contributed one zone (Ire-Akari).

He called on the people to work assiduously to bring about the desired growth to the glory of God. He expressed the belief that the church will grow spiritually, numerically and otherwise.

“Although it is not easy for creating a new district because it comes with is own teething challenges, but with whatever challenges, we will overcome,” he said.

He encouraged Oni to see his new office as a position to work for the people, church and God.

The representative of the General Overseer, Rev. Sam Aboyeji, Rev. Yomi Oyinloye thanked God for making the day possible.

He said that even with the insecurity in the country, the gate of hell cannot prevail against the church and the nation. He noted that there would always be opposition in moving the nation forward.

He told the new district overseer that the appointment was not a means to an end but to work more and populate the kingdom of God.

“In the Good Book, Acts of Apostles, the disciples prayed and the Lord said separate me Paul and Barnabas for the work,” he said.

He called on Nigerians to be more hopeful for a light at the end of the tunnel.

“This is not the time to seek for powerless power, or despair but to continue to seek the living God,” he admonished.

Oni, in his acceptance speech, said he saw the appointment as an unexpected one. He pledged his loyalty to God, the people and the church.

He declared that with strong faith in the Trinity, God would use him to grow the church as well as produce formidable believers.

