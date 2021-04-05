Residents of Aguda in Coker-Aguda Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State have another reason to be thankful to God when on April 1, Raliat Anako Abdulsalam Foundation (RAAF) visited them with food items, free medical services and other relief materials from which over 500 persons benefited.

The gesture, a philanthropic feat which coincided with the birthday of Alhaja Raliat Anako Abdulsalam, who is the founder of RAAF. She said that it was in line with her philosophy of life, which is making the world a better place by helping the needy.

Speaking on the essence of the service, she said: “We actually feel the need to serve humanity, especially putting smiles on the faces of the downtrodden.

“We decided to reach out to these people, to educate them on their health status and bring relief materials to them. We know it can’t go round but we are hopeful it will go a long way. I believe government alone cannot do everything, but if all come together, we can achieve greater things and make the world a better place for both the rich and the poor to live in”.

Alhaja Abdulsalam admonished wealthy citizens to cultivate the spirit of giving to the less-privileged, noting that doing so would go a along way in reducing the poverty and hunger in the country.

Besides, according to her, affecting the lives of the less-privileged children and youths positively would give them a better opportunity to harness their potential.

The philanthropist stated that helping the needy and empowering the youths has always been her passion and that was what motivated her to establish the foundation.

Mrs Yusuf, an elderly beneficiary in her 60s, expressed gratitude for being privileged to benefit from the kind gesture of the foundation.

She said the free medical service offered her by the RAAF, was much appreciated because she did not have the money to get the service.

She thanked Alhaja Abdulsalam, prayed for her and her family for putting smile on their faces.

A primary school pupil, Ayo who also benefited from the kind gesture also appreciated the philanthropist, for bringing succor to his community.

At the occassion, both families and friends of Alhaja Abdulsalam testified to the good heart of RAAF’s founder.