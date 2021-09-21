By Tony Osauzo, Benin

The disposition of Oben and Evboesi communities in Orhionwon Local Government Area of Edo State to peace has attracted a reward of a civic centre and basic health centre from the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Its Managing Director, Mr Seyi Omotowa, represented by Director, Support Services, Mrs. Uche Ossai, said: “Let me reiterate that NGC will always encourage and appreciate communities that promote peace, dialogue and understanding in the resolution of any issue. This indeed, is the hallmark of our community relations engagement process.

“We would appreciate direct contact with NGC through our Public Affairs Department on any community issues and not through a third party. Problems are better solved where there is constant communication between entities with vested interest, for the mutual benefits of all.”

Group General Manager (GGM), Group Public Affairs Division (GPAD) of NNPC, Dr Kenny Obateru, represented by Mrs. Doris Ohia, Manager Community Relations (GPAD), lauded the communities for creating the enabling environment for the projects, saying that the projects will improve the social economic life of the people.

Managing Director of Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC), Farouk Usman, who was represented by Mrs. Chuddy Okocha, General Manager, Commercial, said: “Without your permission, they wouldn’t have been able to do this. Without you collaborating with us, there wouldn’t have been this project.”

Mr John Omokaro, Secretary, Oben Community Elders Council on behalf of the Enogie (Duke) of Oben, Odonijie F. Ogiewonyi, said:

“These projects will help to attract our youths to relocate to the community for available jobs thereby reducing rural-urban drift.” He appealed to the company to fashion ways of mitigating the impact of gas exploitation on the environment.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Sustainability represented by Assistant Chief Officer, Mr Igo Igbinosa, appreciated the Enogies of Oben and Evboesi for the peaceful disposition of their people, which allowed for the successful execution and operation of the company.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.